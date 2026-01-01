With key information spread across various emails and files, it can be hard to keep track of everything that you need to get work done.

In this tutorial, you’ll learn how to use Slack to: Search for information

Access messages and files



Search for information

Finding the right information is key to working smarter and faster, and being more productive.

Start a search Narrow results Find messages, files, channels and people, all in one search. Start by clicking the search field at the top of Slack. To narrow the scope of your results, you can add modifiers and filters to your search. The table below lists a few examples of modifiers that you can try. How to narrow your search Example Add quotation marks to search for a specific phrase "marketing report" will find results containing the entire phrase Add in: and a channel name, colleague(s) name or section name to search within specific conversations marketing report in:#team-marketing will find results in the #team-marketing channel Add from: in front of a display name to search for information shared by someone specific marketing report from:@Sara will find results from Sara

Access messages and files

Slack is designed to help you navigate messages and files so that you can quickly find the information you need.

Jump to past messages Save for later Quickly jump to past messages when you need to find files shared from yesterday's meeting, or decisions made from last year's project. Save messages and files that you often reference so they’re easy to access later. Let’s say that a teammate shares a report that you’ll need to revisit often as part of an upcoming project. Instead of repeatedly searching for the file, you can save it and access it quickly from Saved.

Try it: Hover over a message that you’d like to save for later, click the more menu and click Add to saved.