Finding the right information is key to working smarter and faster, and being more productive.
Start a search
Narrow results
Find messages, files, channels and people, all in one search. Start by clicking the search field at the top of Slack.
To narrow the scope of your results, you can add modifiers and filters to your search.
The table below lists a few examples of modifiers that you can try.
How to narrow your search
Example
Add quotation marks to search for a specific phrase
"marketing report" will find results containing the entire phrase
Add in: and a channel name, colleague(s) name or section name to search within specific conversations
marketing report in:#team-marketing will find results in the #team-marketing channel
Add from: in front of a display name to search for information shared by someone specific
marketing report from:@Sara will find results from Sara
Access messages and files
Slack is designed to help you navigate messages and files so that you can quickly find the information you need.
Jump to past messages
Save for later
Quickly jump to past messages when you need to find files shared from yesterday's meeting, or decisions made from last year's project.
Save messages and files that you often reference so they’re easy to access later. Let’s say that a teammate shares a report that you’ll need to revisit often as part of an upcoming project. Instead of repeatedly searching for the file, you can save it and access it quickly from Saved.
Try it: Hover over a message that you’d like to save for later, click the more menu and click Add to saved.