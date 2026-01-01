Skills give Slackbot step-by-step instructions for handling specific tasks so that you get the right output every time.



What to expect

Members can browse and add available skills from the Skills tab in Slackbot. Once someone adds a skill to their Skills tab, Slackbot can use it when generating responses.

tab in Slackbot. Once someone adds a skill to their tab, Slackbot can use it when generating responses. Workspace and org owners can assign the Skill Manager system role from the Admin dashboard to grant certain members permission to manage skills, and manage external skill-sharing permissions .

. Owners, admins and skill managers can view all skills in their workspace or Enterprise organisation, assign skills to groups, add skills to the skill catalogue and verify skills.



Assign skill managers

Free, Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions By default, workspace owners and admins can manage skills. Workspace owners can grant others permission to manage skills: From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Manage roles from the menu. Click the three dots icon next to skill manager and select Assign people. Select people, then click Assign. By default, org owners and admins can manage skills. The organisation primary owner and org-level Roles admins can assign the Skill Manager role to grant others permission to manage skills: From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings. Click Roles & permissions, then select Roles. Click the three dots icon next to skill manager and select Assign people. Select people, then click Save.

Note: Members aren’t notified when they’re assigned a system role.



Manage permissions for external skill sharing

By default, members can share skills internally and externally. Owners and admins can decide whether members can share skills with people from other organisations and save skills shared with them by external people.

Free, Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu, then click Settings in the sidebar. Click Slackbot. Next to Share skills with other organisations or Add skills from other organisations, click Edit. Tick or untick the box next to Allow members to share skills with other organisations or Allow members to add skills shared from other organisations. Click on Save. From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings. Click Settings and select Slackbot. Next to Share skills with other organisations or Add skills from other organisations, click Edit. Tick or untick the box next to Allow members to share skills with other organisations or Allow members to add skills shared from other organisations. Click on Save.



Manage skills

Owners, admins and Skill Managers can view all skills in their workspace or Enterprise org, assign skills to specific groups of people and add skills to the catalogue for members to browse.

View skills

Open the skills dashboard to see a list of all of the skills in your workspace or org, along with additional information:

Skill name

Who can view and share a skill

Groups assigned a skill

How many times a skill has been used

How many people have added a skill

Skill ID

Skill creator

Date created

Free, Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu, then click Tools. Click Skills. From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings. Click Tools in the left sidebar and select Skills.



Assign skills to groups

When you assign a skill to a group of people, Slackbot will know to use that skill when responding to relevant prompts. Any updates that you make to skills that you’ve assigned apply immediately, so Slackbot will always use the latest version.

Free, Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu, then click Tools. Click Skills. Next to the skill that you’d like to assign, click the three dots icon. Select Auto-enable skill. Choose Specific groups or Everyone. If you select Specific groups, you’ll be prompted to select user groups. Click on Save. From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings. Click Tools in the left sidebar and select Skills. Next to the skill that you’d like to assign, click the three dots icon. Select Auto-enable skill. Choose Specific groups or Everyone. If you select Specific groups, you’ll be prompted to select user groups. Click on Save.



Add skills to the catalogue

Owners, admins and skill managers can add a skill to the catalogue for members to find and use. Members can then add a skill from the catalogue to use as-is, or make a copy to customise a skill however they’d like.

From your desktop, open Slackbot. Click the Skills tab. Click Manage skills. Next to a skill, click the three dots icon. Select Publish to skill catalogue.

Note: It’s not currently possible to add skills to the catalogue from the Admin dashboard, but we’ll be adding this functionality in the future.



Verify skills

Verify a skill to make it easy for people to identify the best one to use for a specific task, such as creating slides for a presentation following your company’s brand guidelines or sending sales outreach emails using an executive-approved template.

Free, Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu, then click Tools. Click Skills. Next to the skill that you’d like to verify, click the three dots icon. Click Mark as verified. From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings. Click Tools in the left sidebar and select Skills. Next to the skill that you’d like to verify, click the three dots icon. Click Mark as verified.