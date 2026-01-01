Slackbot is a personal AI agent with access to all of the context and information in your Slack workspace, plus powerful tools such as MCP connections, skills to complete complex tasks and more. The number of messages that you can send to Slackbot and which features you can use depend on your subscription.

Note: Owners and admins can turn Slackbot on and off for their entire workspace or Enterprise organisation.

What to expect

Each Slack subscription has a different limit on how many messages members can send to Slackbot. For Business+ subscriptions, the limit resets weekly, but for Free and Pro subscriptions, it doesn’t reset unless you upgrade. Enterprise subscriptions are limited only by Slack’s overall usage policies.

You can use Salesforce Flex Credits to purchase additional Slackbot usage. How you're charged for your members' usage will be based on the rates outlined in the Flex Credits Rate Card, and whether the actions that Slackbot takes are Standard or Advanced.



Slackbot limits by subscription

Free and Pro subscriptions

By default, customers on the Slack Free and Pro subscriptions only get access to Slackbot during a trial or preview. Once you’ve used all of the messages included in your Slackbot preview, you’ll no longer be able to use Slackbot unless you upgrade or enable Flex Credits.



Business+ subscriptions

Each member of a Business+ workspace can send 15 messages to Slackbot per week, starting Monday and ending Sunday. Once you reach your limit, you won’t be able to send new messages to Slackbot until it resets at 00:00. Monday in your time zone.

Note: Legacy Business+ subscriptions with the Slack AI add-on have the same Slackbot capabilities and limits as the new Business+ subscription.



Enterprise subscriptions

Members of Enterprise+ organisations (as well as Enterprise Select or Enterprise Grid organisations with the Slack AI add-on) are not subject to weekly or lifetime message limits.



Subscriptions with Salesforce Flex Credits

If you've connected a Salesforce organisation to your Free, Pro or Business+ Slack workspace, you can use Flex Credits for Slackbot usage beyond the limits in place for your subscription. A workspace owner or workspace admin in Slack and a Salesforce admin in Salesforce have to enable Flex Credits for Slackbot.



Slackbot limits

Standard and Advanced Slackbot actions

If you’re using Flex Credits to pay for Slackbot usage, there are two types of actions to be aware of – Standard and Advanced. If you’re not using Flex Credits, your Slackbot usage is only subject to the message limit in place for your free, Pro or Business+ subscription and daily task run limits. While we don’t currently have limits in place for Advanced actions, we may add them in the future.

Usage type Description Slackbot Standard actions Covers most native Slack and Salesforce actions, including: Search

Reading from and writing to Salesforce records, canvases, lists and calendars

Messages

Model Context Protocol (MCP) server tool calls Note: Salesforce MCP tool calls aren’t metered Slackbot Advanced actions Premium, higher-value actions: Deep research

Surface creation

Third-party slide, document or spreadsheet creation and editing



Task limits

While there’s no limit on the number of tasks you can create, you get fifteen automatic task runs per day. Once you reach the daily limit, Slackbot will ask if you’d like to run tasks manually. The daily limit resets at 00:00 in your time zone.



Skill limits

Skills aren’t available to use on the Free subscription, unless you’re using Flex Credits to pay for additional Slackbot usage.



Usage limits

All Slackbot interactions must comply with our Acceptable use policy. Additionally, you may not attempt to overwhelm Slack’s infrastructure by imposing a disproportionate load on our system. This includes any activity that consumes excessive computing resources:

Automated high frequency requests

Using bots, scripts or scrapers to send requests to our servers at a frequency that exceeds human capability or standard browser use.

Using bots, scripts or scrapers to send requests to our servers at a frequency that exceeds human capability or standard browser use. Capability circumvention

Engaging in activities designed to bypass limits.

Violation of these policies constitutes a material breach of the Main Services Agreement (MSA) and may result in immediate service suspension or account termination.