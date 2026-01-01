Traveling to a new time zone? When you get to where you’re going, you can update your local time zone in Slack.



Change your time zone

Desktop iOS Android Click your profile picture in the sidebar.

Select Preferences from the menu. Choose Language & region from the list. Under Time zone, select an option from the drop-down menu. If you'd like Slack to automatically update your time zone when you're traveling, check the box next to Set time zone automatically. Tap your profile picture at the top of your screen. Tap Preferences. Under Language & Region, select Time. Toggle Set Time Zone Automatically on or off. Tap your profile picture at the top of your screen. Tap Preferences. Toggle Set time zone automatically on or off.

Note: When you update your time zone in Slack, your reminders and notification schedule will stay in your local time. Your messages will always be time stamped with your computer's time zone.



Sync your time zone with your device

If the time displayed in Slack is different than what's displayed on your device, you may need to adjust the time in your device settings. Select your device from the list below for instructions on how to do this:

Once you’ve made changes to your device settings, return to the Slack app and use the steps above to check that the time zone in your Slack preferences matches the time zone on your computer or mobile device.