Use Slackbot to quickly and easily create detailed, interactive reports and dashboards called surfaces. Describe what you’d like to create, and let Slackbot do the work of searching your workspace (and any sources you’ve connected to Slack) to build a report with all of the relevant data and information.

What to expect

You can share surfaces with others in channels or direct messages (DMs). Anyone who can view a surface can add comments.

Along with presenting your data, surfaces will include a section with additional insights, key themes and trends, or recommended action items. What you’ll see there will be tailored to the surface’s content and how it’s being used.

Surfaces are static files that don’t update automatically with new data from the sources used to generate them. You can edit a surface to add new data.



Create a surface

Describe what you’d like to create, and be sure to mention any data sources Slackbot should reference. It’ll use any relevant information in Slack you have access to, as well as data from connected sources, like MCP servers or enterprise search data sources. For example, “I need an interactive report showing quarterly customer support ticket volume broken down by week.”

Desktop Mobile Click Slackbot at the top of the screen. Ask Slackbot to build a report, dashboard, or surface. Review what Slackbot creates. Share the surface if it’s good to go, or send a followup message with any changes you’d like to make. Tap Slackbot at the bottom of the screen. Ask Slackbot to build a report, dashboard, or surface. Review what Slackbot creates. Share the surface if it’s good to go, or send a followup message with any changes you’d like to make.

Tip: Include relevant skills in sections of your surface, like a “Create quote” skill for a surface with active sales opportunities or a “Summarize feedback” skill for a surface with customer support tickets.



Share a surface

Share your surfaces in channels, DMs, or anywhere else in Slack. To make a surface easy to find, add it as a tab in any conversation.

Open your surface. Select the three dots icon in the top-right corner. Select Copy link, then share the link or add it as a tab in any conversation.



Edit a surface

You can edit your surfaces anytime by asking Slackbot to make the changes you need like moving sections or updating information.

From your desktop, click Slackbot at the top of the screen. Share the link or title of the surface you want to edit and describe the changes you’d like to make. Slackbot will generate an updated version for you to review.

Tip: Click the three dots icon in the top-right corner of a surface and select Versions to view or revert to any previous versions.



FAQs

What can I use surfaces for?

Almost anything — surfaces are a blank slate for sharing information in a visually interesting and interactive way. Try connecting your project management tool (like Jira or Linear) to Slack, then asking Slackbot to group all of the issues for a particular project by priority or assignee.

If you work in Sales and have connected Slack with Salesforce, try “Build me a dashboard of my sales pipeline by deal stage and my top opportunities.” Slackbot can generate a surface with a visualization of your pipeline and sortable list of opportunities.



Are surfaces a new type of file in Slack?

Yes, they are. You’ll soon be able to find them in Slack alongside all of your other files, and they’ll be retained according to the file retention settings in place for your workspace or Enterprise org.



Where can I find all of the surfaces I've created?

Surfaces you’ve created or viewed will be visible in the Recents section of the Files browser, and you can always search for them by their title.



Can I share surfaces in Slack Connect conversations?

Not right now, but stay tuned as we hope to add support for this functionality in the future.