Add and configure Salesforce Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers in Slack to connect Slackbot with Salesforce or Data 360. When you add an MCP server, members of your workspace or Enterprise organization can use Slackbot to take actions in Salesforce without leaving Slack.

How it works

When you set up and configure an MCP server in Slack, members can access information and take actions in Salesforce just by starting a conversation with Slackbot.

In order to set up and configure a Salesforce MCP server, you’ll need to connect at least one Salesforce org to Slack.

Once you’ve connected Slack and Salesforce, choose one or more standard MCP servers to allow Slackbot access to Salesforce or Data Cloud.

Developers in your organization can build custom MCP servers to give Slackbot access to additional tools via Apex Actions, Lightning Flows, Apex REST endpoints, APIs from the API Catalog, Prompt Builder templates, and Agentforce agents.



Salesforce MCP servers

You can choose from a list of standard Salesforce MCP servers.

Server name Server description Data 360 Supports SQL queries across Data Cloud, including CRM, Commerce Cloud, Marketing Cloud, and external data sources SObject All Supports full CRUD functionality for Salesforce objects: Create

Read

Update

Delete

Query

Search

Traverse relationships SObject Deletes Supports delete actions for records with dependency awareness SObject Mutations Supports create and update actions for Salesforce records SObject Reads Supports search and retrieval for Salesforce records using SOQL Tableau Next Provides access to business intelligence (ex., dashboards, KPIs, and other data) through the Tableau semantic layer



Connect Salesforce and Slack

To set up a Salesforce MCP server, connect your Salesforce organization to Slack. You’ll need to coordinate with an Admin in Salesforce to complete any setup steps in Salesforce if you don’t have that role.

Connect a Salesforce org to Slack

Follow the steps in our Connect Salesforce and Slack guide. Once your Salesforce org is connected, you’ll need to manually map users if they haven’t already been granted access to Salesforce in Slack.

Map accounts

Connect your members’ Salesforce and Slack accounts. When you manually map members in Slack, they’ll be prompted to sign in to Salesforce to connect their accounts.

Free, Pro, and Business+ plans Enterprise plans From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu, then click Salesforce. Click the Users tab. Select Add individually and search for the member you’d like to add. To add members in bulk, click Add by CSV. From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organization settings. Click Salesforce, then select Salesforce organizations. Click the Users tab. Select Add individually and search for the member you’d like to add. To add members in bulk, click Add by CSV.

Note: Members with the Salesforce Admin system role in Slack can connect Salesforce orgs and map accounts.



Set up and configure an MCP server

Now you’re ready to set up a Salesforce MCP server. Select a server, review the tools it includes to understand the read and write actions Slackbot can take, grant access to certain members or groups, and assign it to workspaces (Enterprise Grid and Enterprise+ plans only).

Free, Pro, and Business+ plans Enterprise plans From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu. Click Salesforce, then select Salesforce MCP Servers. Click Add MCP Server at the top of the page. Choose a server from the list and click Add. Review tools to view all of the actions Slackbot can take, then click Next. Click Connect. From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organization settings. Click Salesforce, then select MCP Servers. Click Add MCP Server at the top of the page. Choose a server from the list and click Add. Review tools to view all of the actions Slackbot can take, then click Next. Select the workspaces where the server will be available and click Next. Choose who can use the server — Everyone, Specific groups and members, or No one — and click Connect.



Manage MCP servers

Once you’ve added an MCP server, you can adjust access and permissions or delete it. Deleting a server will immediately remove it, and Slackbot will no longer be able to access any of its tools.

View and manage servers

Free, Pro, and Business+ plans Enterprise plans From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu. Click Salesforce, then select Salesforce MCP Servers. Select a server to view details. If you’d like, click the pencil icon next to Display name to edit the server name. From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organization settings. Click Salesforce, then select MCP Servers. Select a server to view details. If you’d like, click the pencil icon next to Display name to edit the server name. Click the Members tab to edit access permissions for members and groups. To manage which workspaces can access the server, click Manage in the top-right corner of the page and add or remove workspaces.



Delete a server

Free, Pro, and Business+ plans Enterprise plans From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu. Click Salesforce, then select MCP Servers. Click the three dots icon next to a server and select Delete. From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organization settings. Click Salesforce, then select MCP Servers. Click the three dots icon next to a server and select Delete.



Manage MCP server and tool access

Org Owners and Org Admins on the Enterprise Grid and Enterprise+ plans can manage access to MCP servers, decide which types of tools (ex., read-only or write) are available by default, and set permissions for individual tools.

Manage MCP server access

From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organization settings. Click Salesforce, then select MCP Servers. Select a server from the list and click the Permissions tab at the top of the page. Next to Who can use this server?, click Edit. Choose who can access the MCP server — Everyone, Specific people and groups, or No one. If you select Specific people and groups, pick members, IDP groups, or user groups. Click Save.



Manage access to MCP server tools

All of the tools built into an MCP server are available once it’s installed. To manage which types of tools your members can use, set a default for read-only, write, and other tools.

From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organization settings. Click Salesforce, then select MCP Servers. Select a server from the list and click the Permissions tab at the top of the page. Below Default tool access, click Edit next to Read-only tools, Write tools, or Other tools. Choose who can use the tools. If you select Everyone with server access, except specific people or groups or Only specific people or groups with server access, pick members, IDP groups, or user groups. Click Save.



Manage individual MCP tool access

From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organization settings. Click Salesforce, then select MCP Servers. Select a server from the list and click the Permissions tab at the top of the page. Next to the tool you’d like to manage, click Edit. Choose who can use the tool. If you select Everyone with server access, except specific people and groups or Only specific people and groups with server access, pick members, IDP groups, or user groups. Click Save.

