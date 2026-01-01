Model Context Protocol (MCP) is an open-source framework for connecting AI applications with other software systems. You can use the Slack MCP server to connect AI tools to Slack, or set Slackbot up as an MCP client so it can take actions in other apps.

How MCP works in Slack

The Slack MCP server provides AI agents with secure access to your Slack workspace or Enterprise organization, allowing them to interact with your organization’s data.

You can also set Slackbot up as an MCP client. Install an app with an MCP server to connect Slackbot to that app, or choose from a variety of Salesforce servers.

Note: The following applications are considered non-SFDC Applications as defined in Salesforce’s Main Services Agreement.



Slack MCP server

The Slack MCP server lets third-party AI agents like Claude and Perplexity securely access your Slack content so they can search messages, find information, and take actions in Slack on your behalf.

To get started, choose from our partner apps and follow their setup instructions to install and connect them to the Slack MCP server. Once connected, third-party AI agents can access your Slack workspace to read specific channels or threads, send messages, create canvases, and help you find information faster.



What AI agents can do

The MCP server provides tools for the following actions:

Search throughout Slack

Search for messages, files, members, and channels.

Search for messages, files, members, and channels. Retrieve and send messages

Read and retrieve channel history and send messages to any type of conversation in Slack.

Read and retrieve channel history and send messages to any type of conversation in Slack. Manage files, canvases, and lists

Create and read Slack files, canvases and lists.

Create and read Slack files, canvases and lists. Access member info

Access and read profile information including custom profile fields and statuses.



MCP server partner apps

Get started using the Slack MCP server by setting up a connection with an available partner:

Note: This is a general overview of the Slack MCP server. For more detailed information and guidance on how to develop your own MCP client, read the Slack MCP server overview in our developer docs.



Slackbot MCP client

An MCP client can establish a secure connection with one or more MCP servers. Connect Slackbot with other apps so it can access information and take action on your members’ behalf.

When you install apps that include an MCP server to your Slack workspace or Enterprise organization, anyone with access to Slackbot can interact with those apps just by starting a conversation.



What Slackbot can do

Developers decide which tools to build into their MCP server for Slackbot to use, so the actions Slackbot can take depend on the app it’s connected to and the tools available. Typically, apps offer a set of read tools (so Slackbot can search for information and return relevant results) and a set of write tools (for Slackbot to create a new document or update existing content).



MCP client partner apps

Tip: Head to the Slack Marketplace to see a full list of apps that offer MCP servers you can connect to Slackbot.