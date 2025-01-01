Future of Human-Centric, Agent-Powered Work

In the last months of 2024, Slack City Tour took place in five European cities. Top Slack customers shared their success stories, showing how they leveraged AI and Slack to enhance collaboration, streamline operations, and stay competitive. From technology to insurance, these companies showcased how Slack empowered teams to work smarter and achieve measurable outcomes:
- EasyPark Group accelerates growth across 20 countries and 4,000 cities
- Picnic integrates AI and Slack to streamline communications
- citizenM simplifies complex operations
- Delivery Hero uses Slack as its central work hub for 44,000 employees
- Boozt unifies a dispersed workforce, drives innovation and streamlines AI adoption
- Epos Now uses AI to automate support, optimise service delivery and enhance customer insights
- Worldline scales, ensure transparency and drives innovation
- EDF resolves queries 60% faster with AI agents
- GWI streamlines operations with tailored bots and integrations
- Alan enhances service with AI-driven automation
