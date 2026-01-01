Future of Human-Centric, Agent-Powered Work

In the last months of 2024, Slack City Tour took place in five European cities. Top Slack customers shared their success stories, showing how they leveraged AI and Slack to enhance collaboration, streamline operations, and stay competitive. From technology to insurance, these companies showcased how Slack empowered teams to work smarter and achieve measurable outcomes:

EasyPark Group accelerates growth across 20 countries and 4,000 cities

Picnic integrates AI and Slack to streamline communications

citizenM simplifies complex operations

Delivery Hero uses Slack as its central work hub for 44,000 employees

Boozt unifies a dispersed workforce, drives innovation and streamlines AI adoption

Epos Now uses AI to automate support, optimise service delivery and enhance customer insights

Worldline scales, ensure transparency and drives innovation

EDF resolves queries 60% faster with AI agents

GWI streamlines operations with tailored bots and integrations

Alan enhances service with AI-driven automation