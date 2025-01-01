Slack-Customer-Stories-hero

How leading companies innovate with Slack

Learn how five leading companies in Europe use Slack to drive innovation.

Forward-thinking companies recognise that relevance and innovation go hand-in-hand. Whether it’s using Slack AI, Slack Sales Elevate, or a slew of Slack’s integrations and automations, each of these companies are streamlining their operations, making their customer experiences better, and driving innovation for business growth. Download this e-book to learn how Slack’s AI-powered platform for work helped:

  • Simployer transform its internal communications
  • KickstartAI create a more productive workplace with Slack AI
  • Just Eat Takeaway.com serve up innovation with Slack integrations
  • Epos Now bring data into the flow of work with Slack
  • Salesforce’s innovative sales transformation

