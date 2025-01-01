The End of Digital Scavenger Hunts: How Slack AI Reimagines Enterprise Search

Switching between apps to find the right information can feel like a never-ending search. But what if you could skip the scavenger hunt and find everything you need without leaving your main workspace?

With Slack’s enterprise search, you can. With connections to critical platforms like Google Drive and GitHub, employees can instantly surface everything from slide decks and documents to code repositories and project tasks — all without leaving Slack.

This seamless integration doesn’t just save time; it fundamentally transforms how knowledge flows through your organization. It’s not just about finding files: it helps you discover insights you didn’t know you were missing, from past projects to content-rich conversations.

Whether you’re tracking down a document or zeroing in on a quick answer, Slack’s enterprise search helps you get there faster. And as you work, it learns what’s important to you, making your results even more useful over time.

Download the E-book to learn how to: