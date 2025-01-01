In today’s economy, switching to a new software solution can be a tough business decision. But, more importantly, it can also be a good business decision. To help organizations decide whether Slack is right for them, we commissioned Forrester, a trusted market research firm, to evaluate the potential costs, benefits and ROI of Slack.

Forrester conducted an extensive series of surveys and interviews, focusing on companies that use Slack for their technical teams. The results can be found in the new study, “The Total Economic Impact of Slack for Technical Teams.”

The study is packed with insights on the value that companies realized with Slack. Some highlights include:

Surveyed companies saw a 302% return on investment with Slack*

Slack paid for itself in less than six months*

With Slack, technical teams boosted productivity, cut down on incident resolution time, improved communication and team morale.

Download the report today.

* Results are for a composite organization representative of interviewed customers