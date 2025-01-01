Unlocking collaboration: making software work better together

In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, over 79% of CEOs support moving more applications to the cloud to provide better business resiliency, according a new IDC Market Spotlight commissioned by Box, Okta, Slack and Zoom.

While adopting new tools to make remote work easier certainly helps workers, adjusting to the new normal presents critical security concerns for organisations. Organisations must choose tools that power collaboration while allowing employees and external partners to work from anywhere and from any device without compromising security.

The IDC Market Spotlight found that organisations are adapting to these rapid changes by taking a best-of-breed approach – adopting the best tools for the task at hand rather than depending on a single suite of software. Ultimately:

Companies enjoy a mean productivity increase of 37% when three or more applications are integrated

Organisations with six or more integrated applications see a 75% increase in productivity

