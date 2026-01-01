Watch a demo of Salesforce and Slack together in action.
Slack taps into the deeply unified Salesforce platform to bring together your people, data, AI and automation, so you can close deals faster with the full picture in view.
In this demo, you’ll learn how to:
- Sell faster in one connected workspace that unifies your people, processes, data and tools
- Automate busywork and update Salesforce from anywhere
- Search across all your systems and get instant, accurate answers with AI
- Stay on top of deals and coach in real time with proactive alerts and insights