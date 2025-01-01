California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA): Metric disclosure

At Slack, we are committed to helping our users exercise their rights under the CCPA. In accordance with the CCPA requirements, we have published the following metrics to provide transparency into the rights requests we receive and how we handled those requests.

The following disclosure covers rights requests made by California consumers pursuant to the CCPA that were received in 2024.

Requests Submitted Requests Fulfilled in Whole Or In Part Average Days to Respond Requests for access to Personal Data 2 2 2 Requests to delete Personal Data 290 282 1 Requests to correct Personal Data 0 0 N/A Objections to processing Personal Data 2 2 2 Requests to opt-out of Sharing 2 N/A N/A

Notes:

1. In the case of requests received from third-parties or Authorized Agents, Slack directly contacts each data subject to verify their request, provide vital information about our process and clarify their intention. Slack denies data requests if we are unable to verify the request with the data subject. The above table includes data for verified requests only.

2. Opt out of Sale: As noted in our Privacy Policy, Slack does not sell Personal Information, and therefore does not process opt-out requests, however Slack responds to such requests with clarifying information.

3. Slack did not record any requests in 2024 for Corrections of Personal Information or Limitation of Processing Sensitive Personal Information (“SPI”).

For more information on Slack's commitment to privacy and information about the data Slack collects and controls, please visit our Trust Center.