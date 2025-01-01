California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) FAQ

Our continued commitment to privacy

We’re committed to helping Slack customers and users to understand and exercise their rights under the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). On this page, we clarify Slack’s role and obligations under the CCPA and provide additional information to help our customers meet their compliance needs.

How Slack complies with the California Consumer Privacy Act.

Slack complies with the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and supports our customers’ compliance with the CCPA. As a provider of enterprise collaboration tools, Slack is primarily a service provider under the CCPA. You can read more about Slack's commitment to compliance with the CCPA in our Privacy Policy

To help our customers meet their CCPA compliance obligations, we offer several data management tools, including:

Import and export tools. Businesses and organisations may access, import and export their customer data using Slack’s tools.

Profile deletion tool. This tool helps customers respond to user requests to delete personal information, such as names and email addresses, from a Slack account.

Workspace settings page. The About this workspace page allows you to see your workspace’s subscription and settings or contact an admin who controls the workspace.

California Consumer Protection Act (CCPA): Metric disclosure: In accordance with the CCPA requirements, we have published metrics to provide transparency into the rights requests that we receive and how we handled those requests.

What kinds of personal information does Slack collect?

In our Privacy Policy, we describe the data that Slack collects. It’s important to understand how we define that data under two distinct categories: Customer Data and Other Information.

‘Customer Data’ means messages, files or other content submitted to the Service. This data is collected on behalf of your workspace primary owner, and as per our Privacy Policy, Slack is a processor (service provider) of Customer Data, and the Customer is the controller.

‘Other Information’ refers to data that Slack collects, generates and/or receives from usage of the Slack Service, including related or other supplementary data. Slack uses Other Information in furtherance of our legitimate interests in operating our Services. Slack is the controller of Other Information.

For the specific categories of personal information related to the Customer Data in your workspace that the Customer may collect, maintain, sell or disclose, please direct your inquiry to your workspace primary owner. If you’re not sure who the primary owner is, visit the About this workspace page to find out

For the specific categories of Other Information collected and controlled by Slack please refer to our Privacy Policy or contactprivacy@slack.com

How does Slack fulfil its obligations as a processor or service provider under the CCPA?

Slack offers our customers a United States-specific Data Processing Addendum that supplements the Customer Terms of Service or any MSA. This addendum incorporates the obligations and requirements set forth by the CCPA. Please visit the Data Processing Addenda page for further information and instructions on how to execute and submit the agreement. If you have questions specific to the DPA, please contact our team at dpa@slack-corp.com. However, please note that the terms of our DPA are non-negotiable.

As a Service Provider, Slack also assists its Customers in their compliance with the CCPA. Slack will assist with any deletion requests Customers may receive by deleting member profile information upon verified request of a primary owner. Slack will also pass along member requests for information related to Customer Data, as well as any requests that it receives for member Profile Deletion, to the Customer. For more information about how Slack assists with rights requests, see the section below or reach out to feedback@slack-corp.com.

How do I exercise my consumer rights under the CCPA?

Right to know: Subject to certain limitations, the CCPA provides California consumers the right to request to know more details about the categories or specific pieces of personal information that we collect. To make such a request, please visit this form or contact us at privacy@slack-corp.com. Please note that Slack is the controller of Other Information as defined above. For requests for Customer Data, please direct your inquiry to your workspace primary owner. If you’re not sure who the primary owner is, visit the About this workspace page to find out.

Right to deletion: Subject to certain limitations, the CCPA gives Californian consumers the right to delete their personal information. The primary owner of a workspace or organisation can contact Slack and request the deletion of a member's profile information. To make a profile deletion request, please visit this form or reach out to us at feedback@slack.com. When members leave a workspace or organisation, they may have the right to request the deletion of their profile information by the primary owner. The primary owner is responsible for determining whether profile information can be deleted. For more information about deleting a profile, please visit our Help Centre or contact us at privacy@slack.com.

Request to opt out of sale of personal information: Slack does not sell personal information as such term is defined in the CCPA and will not sell personal information without providing a future right to opt out of such a sale. You can choose to opt out of offers, promotions or other emails by managing your email preferences.

Consumer requests will be handled within the timeframes set out in the CCPA.

How does the verification process work?

Slack takes all reasonable precautions to verify your identity in connection with fulfilling its responsibilities under the CCPA. The verification steps may vary. We evaluate each request based on the individual submitting the request and the category of data related to the request (Customer Data or Other Information).

If you are a primary owner making a request for Customer Data or deletion of information, we will verify your identity before processing the request.

If you are a member of a Slack workspace and you are requesting access to or deletion of Customer Data, we will pass your request along to your workspace primary owner to verify.

If you are a member or primary owner requesting Other Information, we will verify your identity based on the nature of your request.

If you have requested only the categories of Other Information that Slack has collected as a service provider, then Slack need only verify identity to a reasonable degree of certainty. In order to provide specific information, Slack will need to verify your identity to a reasonably high degree of certainty.

Active Slack users can even verify within your own password-protected Slack workspace. If you are a former user of Slack or just a website visitor, just let us know and we will use other information to verify you.

To begin the verification process, contact us at privacy@slack.com. From there, we will walk you through the verification process.

Who do I contact if I have more questions?

For additional CCPA-related inquiries, please contact us at privacy@slack.com. For general inquiries, visit our Contact Us page.