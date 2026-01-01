AI and Autonomous Agents in Retail and Consumer Goods

We are now in the third wave of AI development — the era of autonomous agents. Tasks that once required hours of human analysis can now be completed in seconds, with greater accuracy and depth, yielding optimized and personalized experiences for both your consumers and employees.

Through live demonstrations and customer stories, this webinar will show you how Salesforce and Slack have been busy innovating to make it simple for any retail or consumer brand to get started with Agentforce, the agentic layer of the Salesforce platform, in Slack. We’ll explore both Agentforce and Slack’s built-in AI capabilities in depth to show you why Slack is the perfect home for Agentforce as the conversational interface for Salesforce Customer 360.

Things you’ll learn: How Salesforce and Slack are creating the future of work in the agentic era

Why Slack is the best home for all your employee-facing AI agents

How Slack’s embedded AI drives success for top brands and retailers

Featured speakers: