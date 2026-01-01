Boost Dev Productivity: Connect Conversations and Apps in Slack

Looking to make the most of your tech stack and boost efficiency by developing and operating right within Slack?

In this webinar, you’ll discover how to instantly search, share, and act on your apps within a familiar user experience, all while maintaining full context across Slack and your favorite apps. We’ll delve into the power of Slack work objects and demonstrate how they create richer app experiences that truly connect your work with relevant conversations, providing you with all the information you need to be productive. You’ll also see live demos of the latest integrations for Asana and PagerDuty.

Things you’ll learn: How to ‌enhance your productivity in Slack experience by integrating apps and workflows on a single platform

How Slack work objects provides connected apps with rich previews of your third-party app data like file details, embedded images, and conversations

Practical tips and live demonstrations of Asana and PagerDuty integrations, showing you how to optimise team productivity in Slack

Featured speakers: