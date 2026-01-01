Slack Connect for remote workers
Webinar

Building a ‘Smart Modern Law’ Firm: The Taylor Rose and Slack Journey

A Real-World Story of Digital Transformation.

View webinar
45 min

    Are you tired of sifting through endless email threads and disconnected communication? In today’s fast-paced world, traditional tools are holding businesses back. Law firm Taylor Rose recognised this challenge and embarked on a digital transformation journey, embracing Slack to streamline their operations and become a truly modern, agile organisation.

    Join us for a candid conversation with Matthew Hoe, Director of Risk & Compliance & COLP, and Jason King, Head of Platform, as they pull back the curtain on their experience. We’ll also feature their implementation partner, ThirdEye, to provide a unique perspective on the collaboration.

    Featured speakers:

    Jason KingHead of Platform, Taylor Rose
    Matthew HoeDirector of Risk & Compliance & COLP, Taylor Rose
    Harry LeonardCustomer Solutions Director, ThirdEye Consulting
    Graham ForsythDirector of Field Marketing, Slack

    Was this webinar useful?

    0/600

    Nice one!

    Thanks a lot for your feedback!

    Got it!

    Thanks for your feedback.

    Whoops! We’re having some problems. Please try again later.

    Related Events