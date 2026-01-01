Building a ‘Smart Modern Law’ Firm: The Taylor Rose and Slack Journey

Are you tired of sifting through endless email threads and disconnected communication? In today’s fast-paced world, traditional tools are holding businesses back. Law firm Taylor Rose recognised this challenge and embarked on a digital transformation journey, embracing Slack to streamline their operations and become a truly modern, agile organisation.

Join us for a candid conversation with Matthew Hoe, Director of Risk & Compliance & COLP, and Jason King, Head of Platform, as they pull back the curtain on their experience. We’ll also feature their implementation partner, ThirdEye, to provide a unique perspective on the collaboration.

Things you’ll learn: The Email Struggle is Real: Hear how Taylor Rose was drowning in email and what prompted their decision to find a better way.

The Power of Workflows: Discover how they use Slack's automations to manage tasks, like their entire archiving workflow, boosting efficiency and making it easier for teams to collaborate.

Bridging Internal and External Teams: Learn how Slack Connect has become the go-to platform for collaborating with multiple external vendors and partners, accelerating projects and problem-solving.

Attracting Top Talent: Understand how adopting modern technology like Slack helps Taylor Rose attract and retain the best consultant lawyers in a competitive market.

Becoming an "Integrated Ecosystem": See how the integration of Slack and Salesforce is helping Taylor Rose achieve its vision of being a fully-integrated, "smart modern law" firm.

Featured speakers: