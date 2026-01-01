Exclusive Insights from Forrester and Slack: How to Forge Experiences That Matter with Humans and AI

This webinar is best for:

Businesses across the world have high expectations for the transformative power of AI, particularly in terms of growth, productivity, and cost reduction. Many, however, are facing hurdles along the way. As the latest AI developments, such as AI agents, revolutionize the nature of our work, it’s crucial to strategically introduce them in a manner that is helpful to your employees and customers, and that cultivates an environment where humans and AI can flourish together.

We’ll explore the move to probabilistic computing and the power of human and AI collaboration. We’ll also walk through the six parts of a digital workplace and the criticality of a human-centered strategy to achieve a secure, personalized digital employee experience. The bottom line: Success requires organisations to align their people and technology.

Join Christina Janzer, Slack’s senior vice president of research and analytics, and our guest speaker from Forrester, principal analyst Sam Higgins, to learn valuable insights and begin building your human-centered AI strategy. Those of you who are already using AI will find that combining it with human skills and knowledge can help you create more meaningful experiences.

Things you’ll learn: Why boundless experiences are the basis for the future of work

How humans and AI can deliver boundless experiences

How the right skills can help your employees thrive with AI

Featured speakers: