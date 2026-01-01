Slack 102: Getting the most out of Slack

This webinar is best for:

Slack was built to work for the largest, most complex organizations in the world, so every team can find value working in Slack channels, whether you’re in product development or sales.

But what exactly are the benefits of moving to broader and deeper usage of Slack?

Things you’ll learn: Slack experts will answer this and more, covering: The impact on alignment and speed of decision-making when you shift team communication and knowledge sharing away from fragmented systems and siloed inboxes

What happens to company culture when colleagues are given the tools they need to engage more meaningfully with each other—increasingly important during extended remote work situations

Specific instructions on how to bring the external agencies, partners and vendors you work with every day into your Slack workspaces

The benefits of unlimited channels, workspaces and message archives

Featured speakers: