oragami bows
Webinar

How HSBC, John Lewis and Financial Times are facing a brave new world of work

Hear how some of the UKs biggest companies are embracing digital transformation and seizing the opportunity to radically transform how they work

60 min

This webinar is best for:

  • Business decision makers

The pandemic has pressed the fast-forward button on the future of work. Remote collaboration has become the norm, and companies have had to embrace digital transformation almost overnight.  And it’s clear that these aren’t just emergency measures – we are facing into a brave new world. Hear from some of Slack’s top UK customers about how they are navigating these challenges and opportunities

Featured speakers:

Angela AshendenPrincipal Analyst, Workplace Transformation, CCS Insight
Greg WilliamsEditor, Wired UK
Jamie NewhamDigital Collaboration Tooling Lead, HSBC
Sarah WellsTechnical Director, The Financial Times
Claire NelsonProduct Engineer, John Lewis and Partners
Dave HardyMajor Incident Manager, John Lewis and Partners

Was this webinar useful?

0/600

Nice one!

Thanks a lot for your feedback!

Got it!

Thanks for your feedback.

Whoops! We’re having some problems. Please try again later.

Related Events