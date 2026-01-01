How Salesforce Uses Agents and AI to Streamline Internal Processes

Salesforce relies on its own technology to run critical business operations and Slack is the command center for it all.

With the recent launch of AI in Slack, plus the new AI features announced at this year’s Dreamforce, Salesforce has given all of its employees a safe and trusted way to interact with generative AI directly in their flow of work.

When unstructured data coming from conversations and files in Slack come together with structured data from a CRM, Salesforce employees have been able harness all this information to create use cases that have improved operational efficiencies, giving time back to teams to focus on more crucial business problems.

Join us for this upcoming webinar to learn how AI in Slack has empowered teams at Salesforce with Slack’s latest AI innovations, including Agentforce.

Things you’ll learn: How Salesforce uses agents to drive productivity directly in the flow of work

How the Einstein Trust Layer enables secure and dynamic grounding

What out-of-the-box features Salesforce uses in Slack

Featured speakers: