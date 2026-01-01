How to Get Started with AI in Slack

This webinar is best for:

It’s tough to strike a balance between the urgency to embrace generative AI and the apprehension that comes with it. And while organizations know that it’s important to prioritise generative AI, only a fraction of knowledge workers have received clear guidance on how to best use generative AI in practice. That’s because it is hard to find a clear playbook or strategy for implementing AI across organisations today and certain AI tools can seem complex.

That’s where our webinar on Slack AI comes in. Slack AI is simple, secure, and intuitive AI that works directly in the platform where your work is already happening. With generative capabilities like AI-powered search, conversation summaries, and recaps, anyone at your organisation can quickly find and prioritise their most important information.

Join this upcoming webinar to learn all about Slack AI and see it in action. You’ll get an overview of all the features available to you today, while getting a exclusive preview into what’s coming next, like expanded search capabilities and AI-powered huddles.

Slack AI is available as a paid add-on.

Things you’ll learn: How to help your employees embrace AI with simple, easy-to-use AI in Slack

How to unlock the full value of your collective knowledge in Slack

How to get time back with new features like AI-powered huddles

Featured speakers: