How to successfully manage a remote sales team

This webinar is best for:
- Sales professionals
For many companies, the physical sales floor is a thing of the past. Instead, teams are turning to a Digital HQ for Sales. This shift raises new questions for sales leaders: How can I successfully nurture team culture and maintain morale? How do I take the pulse of my team now that I can’t peek over a cubicle wall? And how can I establish strong working relationships with my team and customers?
For answers, we turned to sales leaders at the revenue intelligence platform Gong. Chris Orlob, the company’s director of sales, and Devin Reed, the head of content strategy, share their tips for supporting remote and hybrid teams. Watch this webinar to learn how Gong keeps sales-floor energy up, reps engaged and everyone aligned—all without meeting in person.
Featured speakers:
