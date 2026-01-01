The Future of Work: Human-Centric, Agent-Powered

The concept of “work” is going through a big inflection point. The way we work is changing. The current work environment isn’t working. Employees are overwhelmed by information and applications. Knowledge workers use 11 to 25 applications daily. This makes them feel lost and spend more time on auxiliary tasks than actual work. It’s hard for employees to be efficient and effective when they have to use so many unconnected applications.

AI has the potential to dramatically improve productivity and efficiency. In fact, by 2030, it’s estimated that 80% of project management tasks will be automated. To take advantage of these benefits, we need to do more than just adopt new technology. We need to change the way we work.

Listen in to this session from Slack City Tour Amsterdam, to hear from Mike Rawson, CIO of citizenM on how they use Slack across various lines of business, how the company transitioned property management systems in just weeks instead of months, and how Slack has played an instrumental role in the Value Driven Agile approach Mike has developed.

Things you’ll learn: The current state of work and its challenges

What is the potential of AI and technology in the future of work

citizenM's digital transformation journey and use of Slack

