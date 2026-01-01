Brief case with confetti coming out representing sales
Webinar

Kickstart your sales motion in Slack with these tips

Prepare for a successful year when you use Slack’s latest innovations for sales teams

60 min

This webinar is best for:

  • Sales professionals

Sales leaders, the new year brings plenty of fresh opportunities for teams to rethink and enhance their selling strategy. When you use Slack and Slack Sales Elevate, you can hit the ground running with streamlined account planning, simplified CRM account and data management, improved forecasting, and intelligent process automation. Attend this webinar to learn how.

We’ll share how to better collaborate with your team so you can win together faster. Get ready to start facilitating effective team selling with deal rooms that bring together the right stakeholders, data, knowledge and tools your team needs to succeed. Enable better visibility into deal movements with real-time notifications and CRM-data accessibility from anywhere, on any device. In addition, you’ll see how our AI capabilities in Slack can help you find the information you need quickly.

Featured speakers:

Krista BauerAVP Sales, Slack
John ReuterAVP, Salesforce

