Webinar

Leadership through crisis: Perspectives as we create our new normal

Join an exclusive virtual conversation where leaders share perspectives on the pandemic

60 min

This webinar is best for:

  • Business decision makers

The world has fundamentally changed and leadership is more important than ever as organizations navigate community, technology, employee culture, and workplace transformations.

We invite you to join an exclusive virtual conversation moderated by Emily Chang, Host, Bloomberg Technology, with Aaron Levie, CEO & Co-Founder, Box; Todd McKinnon, CEO & Co-Founder, Okta; Stewart Butterfield, CEO & Co-Founder, Slack; and Eric Yuan, CEO & Co-Founder, Zoom.

Featured speakers:

Aaron LevieCEO, Co-Founder & Chairman, Box
Todd McKinnonCEO & Co-Founder, Okta
Stewart ButterfieldCEO & Co-founder, Slack
Eric YuanCEO & Co-founder, Zoom
Emily ChangHost, Bloomberg Technology, Bloomberg

