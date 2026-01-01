Leadership through crisis: Perspectives as we create our new normal

This webinar is best for:
- Business decision makers
The world has fundamentally changed and leadership is more important than ever as organizations navigate community, technology, employee culture, and workplace transformations.
We invite you to join an exclusive virtual conversation moderated by Emily Chang, Host, Bloomberg Technology, with Aaron Levie, CEO & Co-Founder, Box; Todd McKinnon, CEO & Co-Founder, Okta; Stewart Butterfield, CEO & Co-Founder, Slack; and Eric Yuan, CEO & Co-Founder, Zoom.
Featured speakers:
Nice one!
Thanks a lot for your feedback!
Got it!
Thanks for your feedback.
Whoops! We’re having some problems. Please try again later.