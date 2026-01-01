Leadership through crisis: Perspectives as we create our new normal

最適合參與此網路研討會的人士：
- Business decision makers
The world has fundamentally changed and leadership is more important than ever as organizations navigate community, technology, employee culture, and workplace transformations.
We invite you to join an exclusive virtual conversation moderated by Emily Chang, Host, Bloomberg Technology, with Aaron Levie, CEO & Co-Founder, Box; Todd McKinnon, CEO & Co-Founder, Okta; Stewart Butterfield, CEO & Co-Founder, Slack; and Eric Yuan, CEO & Co-Founder, Zoom.
專題講者：
BoxCEO, Co-Founder & ChairmanAaron Levie
OktaCEO & Co-FounderTodd McKinnon
SlackCEO & Co-founderStewart Butterfield
ZoomCEO & Co-founderEric Yuan
BloombergHost, Bloomberg TechnologyEmily Chang
