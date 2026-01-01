Leadership through crisis: Perspectives as we create our new normal

이 웨비나는 다음 용도로 적합합니다.
- 비즈니스 의사 결정자
The world has fundamentally changed and leadership is more important than ever as organizations navigate community, technology, employee culture, and workplace transformations.
We invite you to join an exclusive virtual conversation moderated by Emily Chang, Host, Bloomberg Technology, with Aaron Levie, CEO & Co-Founder, Box; Todd McKinnon, CEO & Co-Founder, Okta; Stewart Butterfield, CEO & Co-Founder, Slack; and Eric Yuan, CEO & Co-Founder, Zoom.
주요 발표자:
