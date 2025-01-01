Leadership through crisis: Perspectives as we create our new normal

本次网络会议最适合于：
- Business decision makers
The world has fundamentally changed and leadership is more important than ever as organizations navigate community, technology, employee culture, and workplace transformations.
We invite you to join an exclusive virtual conversation moderated by Emily Chang, Host, Bloomberg Technology, with Aaron Levie, CEO & Co-Founder, Box; Todd McKinnon, CEO & Co-Founder, Okta; Stewart Butterfield, CEO & Co-Founder, Slack; and Eric Yuan, CEO & Co-Founder, Zoom.
演讲嘉宾：
BoxCEO, Co-Founder & ChairmanAaron Levie
OktaCEO & Co-FounderTodd McKinnon
SlackCEO & Co-founderStewart Butterfield
ZoomCEO & Co-founderEric Yuan
BloombergHost, Bloomberg TechnologyEmily Chang
