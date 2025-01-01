Leadership through crisis: Perspectives as we create our new normal

本次网络会议最适合于：

The world has fundamentally changed and leadership is more important than ever as organizations navigate community, technology, employee culture, and workplace transformations.

We invite you to join an exclusive virtual conversation moderated by Emily Chang, Host, Bloomberg Technology, with Aaron Levie, CEO & Co-Founder, Box; Todd McKinnon, CEO & Co-Founder, Okta; Stewart Butterfield, CEO & Co-Founder, Slack; and Eric Yuan, CEO & Co-Founder, Zoom.

你将学习到的内容： The leaders will: Discuss leading their organizations in response to both COVID-19 and racial injustices

Give lessons learned on employee morale, mental health, culture, and technology during this shift to remote work

Share perspectives on supporting global customers

演讲嘉宾：