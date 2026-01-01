Webinar

Leadership through crisis: Perspectives as we create our new normal

Join an exclusive virtual conversation where leaders share perspectives on the pandemic

60 分

このウェビナーの対象者 :

  • ビジネスの意思決定者

The world has fundamentally changed and leadership is more important than ever as organizations navigate community, technology, employee culture, and workplace transformations.

We invite you to join an exclusive virtual conversation moderated by Emily Chang, Host, Bloomberg Technology, with Aaron Levie, CEO & Co-Founder, Box; Todd McKinnon, CEO & Co-Founder, Okta; Stewart Butterfield, CEO & Co-Founder, Slack; and Eric Yuan, CEO & Co-Founder, Zoom.

注目のスピーカー :

BoxCEO, Co-Founder & ChairmanAaron Levie
OktaCEO & Co-FounderTodd McKinnon
SlackCEO & Co-founderStewart Butterfield
ZoomCEO & Co-founderEric Yuan
BloombergHost, Bloomberg TechnologyEmily Chang

