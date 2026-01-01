Pioneers of Change APAC Episode 2

This webinar is best for:
Today, the world of work is once again at an inflection point. Amid economic headwinds and tighter constraints, every leader is searching for ways to make their organisation more productive.
Productivity matters, whether you’re a growing start-up or a Fortune 100 company. As exciting new technologies like generative AI hit the market, organisations need to empower their teams to save time and focus on strategic work that allows their expertise to shine and moves the business forwards.
In our second episode, we sit down with Daniel Foo, the head of service management at Grab, to discuss how his team is using Slack to change the way they approach work and making their entire organisation more productive.
