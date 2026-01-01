Pioneers of Change: How Bolt unlocked their productivity potential with Slack

This webinar is best for:

‘At Bolt, Slack is the centre of our daily operations and integrations. Every workday in our company starts with opening the laptop and logging in to Slack. If you’re online in Slack, it means you’re at work.’

Mathis Bogens

Head of Internal Communication, Bolt

One of the fastest-growing mobility companies in the world, Bolt offers ridesharing, scooter and bike rentals, as well as food and grocery delivery, to over 100 million customers in 45 countries. Europe’s first ‘super-app’ has been using Slack since 2017, when its hypergrowth triggered the need for a scalable solution that was as effective as it was beloved by new hires.

Joining our Pioneers of Change conversation is Mathis Bogens, Head of Internal Communications at Bolt, who will be talking about how businesses can use Slack to achieve organisational objectives by better connecting their teams and external stakeholders, improving knowledge sharing and unleashing productivity!