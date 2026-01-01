Pioneers of Change: How Simployer Transformed Their Internal Communications with Slack

Even before Workplace announced its decision to sunset its platform, Scandinavian HR technology company Simployer had already made the strategic choice to move to Slack. When the announcement came, Cornelia Bjørke-Hill, Head of Group Communications & PR at Simployer, knew the timing couldn’t have been better.

Simployer’s workplace communications had become chaotic as the company grew. Multiple platforms were being used, creating inefficiencies and confusion. Cornelia recognized the need for a unified communication solution that could meet the diverse needs of her teams. Slack emerged as the perfect fit.

Today, Slack is Simployer’s primary platform for communication and collaboration. It has streamlined knowledge sharing and significantly boosted efficiency, thanks to its collaborative features and easily searchable conversation logs.

Watch our on-demand webinar where Cornelia sits down with Paulo Carvalho, GM of Slack EMEA, to discuss:

The seamless transition from Workplace to Slack

Strategies for ensuring smooth adoption across the company

Unexpected benefits experienced since making the move

Things you’ll learn: Why Slack was the best solution for Simployer’s needs

How Slack is used to foster company-wide information sharing, announcements, and build strong inter-office relationships

Practical advice for your transition to Slack

How to measure success

Featured speakers: