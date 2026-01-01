Books stacking up on stairs representing higher education
Webinar

The future digital campus

Join Slack and various universities as they discuss powering the modern learning experience with Slack

20 min

This webinar is best for:

  • Everyone

Reimagine the campus experience.

Now more than ever, leaders in higher education are taking strategic action in anticipation of what the future will look like at their universities. Leaders who enable their institutions to embrace organizational change and adopt new innovative technologies will best meet student expectations and stand out among peer institutions.

Featured speakers:

Nathan EadsSr. Solution Engineer, Slack
Olivia GraceProduct Management - Virtual Headquarters, Slack

Was this webinar useful?

0/600

Nice one!

Thanks a lot for your feedback!

Got it!

Thanks for your feedback.

Whoops! We’re having some problems. Please try again later.

Related Events