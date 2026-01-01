The future digital campus

最適合參與此網路研討會的人士：
- Everyone
Reimagine the campus experience.
Now more than ever, leaders in higher education are taking strategic action in anticipation of what the future will look like at their universities. Leaders who enable their institutions to embrace organizational change and adopt new innovative technologies will best meet student expectations and stand out among peer institutions.
專題講者：
SlackSr. Solution EngineerNathan Eads
SlackProduct Management - Virtual HeadquartersOlivia Grace
