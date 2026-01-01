Different rooms with offices representing digital hq
Win the battle for talent with a digital HQ

Learn how your organisation can attract, engage and retain talent in a digital-first world

60 min

This webinar is best for:

  • Everyone

In times of disruption, it’s the companies that embrace new ways of working that succeed. With 55% of employees open to a new job in the next year*—70% for employees who are dissatisfied with their current flexibility—businesses must redesign work for the digital era to attract and retain employees, keep work moving forward and achieve their goals.

Join our webinar to learn how you can win the battle for talent by creating a more flexible, connected and inclusive workplace, and bring everyone together in a digital HQ. We’ll also share tips on how to encourage team collaboration and cohesiveness across remote and distributed workplaces.

* Future Forum Pulse survey of 10,646 knowledge workers, May 2–16, 2022

Featured speakers:

Dave MacneeSenior Relationship Manager, Future Forum
Christina MengPrincipal Digital Success Programs Manager, Slack

