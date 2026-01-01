To help you work with your team in Slack, you can add files to your workspace. Files are searchable and shareable across Slack, making it easier for everyone to find the information they need and work together.

Note: Uploading and sharing files may be restricted for Slack Connect conversations and Frontline members, and certain file types can't be added at all. If you can't add files to these conversations, find an owner or admin and ask for help.



Add files

Members and guests can add files up to 1 GB in size.

Desktop Mobile Drag and drop up to ten files into the Slack message field, or click the

plus icon next to the message field and choose files to add. If you like, you can include a message, drag and drop the file previews to reorder them, and if you're adding an image, you can also include a description . Send the message. Open a channel or direct message (DM). Tap the plus icon next to the message field. To add a photo, tap a recent image or View library. To add a file, tap

Recent files or Upload file. Tap the edit icon on the image if you want to make any edits, then select the tick to keep changes. Add a message about your file(s) if you like. Tap the paper plane icon to send.

Slack will include a preview of a file as part of your message. If you share an image, the preview will only display inline if it's smaller than 25,000 pixels on the longest side, and less than 45 million pixels total. Microsoft Office files that are larger than 50 MB will not display a preview.

Note: Files that you add to Slack will be scanned for viruses and other malware, and won't be uploaded if any are detected. If we incorrectly block a file upload, contact us and we can help.



Browse files

All files in Slack

You can browse files that have been added to any public channels, plus the private channels and direct messages (DMs) that you’re a part of.

Desktop Mobile Click Files in your sidebar. If you don't see this option, click More to find it. Browse your recently viewed files, or select Canvases or Lists in the left sidebar. To filter by file type (such as documents or PDFs), click the Types drop-down menu below the search bar. Tap More in the footer. Tap Files to browse your recently viewed files.

Tip: Press Cmd (Mac) or Ctrl (Windows/Linux) and click to open the Files browser in a new window.



Files in a channel or DM

Open the Files & links tab in any channel or DM to view all of the files shared in a conversation.

Desktop Mobile Open a channel or DM. Click the Files & links tab at the top of the conversation. Search for a file, or browse the images, videos and files shared in the channel or DM. Open a channel or DM. Tap the conversation name in the header. Tap the Files & links. Search for a file, or browse the images, videos and files shared in the channel or DM.



Organise files into sections

If you use Slack on a paid subscription, you can keep track of your files by organising them into sections in the Files tab.

Create a file section

From your desktop, click Files in the sidebar. If you don’t see this option, click More to find it. Click the plus button in the top-left corner, then select Sidebar section. Enter a name for your sidebar section, then click the emoji icon to select an emoji, if you'd like. Click on Save. To organise your files, drag and drop them into your sections, or right-click a file and select Move to section.



Manage file sections

You can rename a file section or update the associated emoji at any time. If you no longer need a file section, you can delete it.

From your desktop, click Files in the sidebar. If you don’t see this option, click More to find it. Click the three-dots icon next to a file section. Select Rename or Delete section.



Share files

You can easily share a file that's been added to Slack in another channel or DM, or share it outside of Slack by creating an external link.

Share files in Slack

Desktop Mobile Hover over the file you'd like to share. Click the Share icon. Choose where to share the file and add a message, if you like. Click on Share. Tip: You can also copy a link to a file or message. Click on the

Share icon, then click Copy link. Tap the file you’d like to share. Tap the Share icon. Choose where to share the file and add a message, if you like. Send the message.



Share files outside Slack

If your workspace is on a paid subscription, you can create links to share files outside Slack.

Create an external link Revoke an external link In a public channel, any member can create an external link for a file. In a private channel, only the person who uploaded the file can create an external link for it. From your desktop, hover over the file that you want to create a link for. Click the three dots icon in the top right-hand corner. Select Create external link. Copy the link to your clipboard, then click Done. Note: If you don’t see the option to create an external link, find an owner or admin to ask for help. Only the person who uploaded the file can revoke its external link. From your desktop, hover over the file that you want to revoke a link for. Click the three dots icon in the top right-hand corner. Select View external link. Click Revoke then click Revoke it.



Download files

If you’d like to save files added to Slack to your desktop, you can download them. On your mobile device, you can only download image files.

Desktop Mobile Single file From your desktop, find the file you’d like to download. Click the download icon. Multiple files If a message has multiple files attached that you'd like to download, hover over the message and click the three dots icon in the top right-hand corner. Click Download [number] files in the menu. Tip: If you'd like, you may be able to adjust your default download location. Tap the image that you want to save. Tap the three dots icon. Tap Save Image (iOS) or Download (Android).



Delete files

Any member or guest can delete a file they’ve uploaded to Slack. Workspace owners and admins can delete files that have been added to public channels and any private channels or DMs that they're in.

Desktop Mobile Find the file you'd like to delete. Click the three dots icon in the top right-hand corner. Select Delete file, then click Yes, delete this file to confirm. Find the file you'd like to delete. Tap the file, then tap the three dots icon. Tap Delete.

Note: Files must be deleted individually, but we offer API methods to help you manage files in your workspace or Enterprise organisation.