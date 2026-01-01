Owners and admins can deactivate members' accounts. Keep in mind that your role in Slack will determine the types of accounts that you're able to deactivate.

Tip: See our fair billing policy to learn how deactivated member accounts affect billing.



Who can deactivate member accounts?

Locate your owner or admin role in the table below to see the types of accounts that you can deactivate.

Free, Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions Workspace admins Workspace owners Workspace primary owner Deactivate members and guests ✓ ✓ ✓ Deactivate workspace admins ✓ ✓ Deactivate workspace owners ✓ Deactivate a workspace primary owner* *No one can deactivate the workspace primary owner. Before you can deactivate this person, the primary owner must transfer ownership to someone else. Org-level permissions Org admins Org owners Org primary owner Deactivate members and guests ✓ ✓ ✓ Deactivate workspace admins and owners ✓ ✓ ✓ Deactivate a workspace primary owner* Deactivate org owners and admins ✓ Deactivate a primary org owner* Note: Members with the security admin or users admin system role can deactivate anyone (except the org primary owner) at the org level.

Workspace-level permissions Workspace admins Workspace owners Workspace primary owner Remove members and guests ✓ ✓ ✓ Remove workspace admins ✓ ✓ Remove workspace owners ✓ Remove a workspace primary owner* *No one can deactivate the org primary owner or a workspace primary owner. Before you can deactivate these accounts, they must transfer ownership to someone else.



Deactivate someone's account

People aren't notified when their accounts are deactivated, nor are their messages or files deleted. They'll be removed from all channels, signed out of your workspace(s) on all devices and unable to sign back in. Some apps may also be disabled when certain accounts are deactivated. If you change your mind, you can reactivate an account.

Free, Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions Review the permissions above, then use the steps below to deactivate someone’s account. From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu, then click People. Click the three dots icon next to the member that you’d like to deactivate. Select Deactivate account. Review the permissions above, then use the steps below to remove someone from a workspace or deactivate an account.

Remove someone from a workspace In an Enterprise org, accounts can’t be deactivated at the workspace level, but people can be removed from workspaces. Bear in mind that anyone that you remove from your workspace will remain part of the org. Here’s how to remove someone: From your desktop, click your workspace name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then select Manage members. Click the three dots icon to the right of the member that you’d like to remove. Select Remove from workspace.

Deactivate an account In an Enterprise org, you can only deactivate an account at the org level. Anyone you deactivate will be removed from channels, signed out of all workspaces and removed from your org. Use the steps below to deactivate an account: From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then select Organisation settings. Click People in the left sidebar, then select Members. Tick the box next to any members that you'd like to deactivate. Click Deactivate above the list of members.

Note: Deactivating a member's account does not delete profile information, like full name, display name or profile picture. Only a primary owner can request to delete a member’s profile information.