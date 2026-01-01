The Slack analytics dashboard allows you to gain insight into how your organisation uses Slack. Review the information below to see the analytics available and what they mean for your workspace or Enterprise organisation.

Note: Your Slack subscription will determine which analytics you see in your dashboard, with paid subscriptions getting more insights. Upgrade your workspace to access more analytics.

Overview

Membership

Total members* Number of people (not including deactivated members) with a provisioned account, claimed account or outstanding invitation Claimed members Number of people (not including deactivated members) who have signed in to your Slack workspace or org at least once Monthly active members Number of people who have read or sent a message in at least one channel or direct message

*Members include full members and Frontline members.



Active people

Daily Daily active people: Number of people who have read or sent a message in at least one channel or direct message over the current day Daily people posting: Number of people who have posted at least one message over the current day Weekly Weekly active people: Number of people who have read or sent a message in at least one channel or direct message over the current day and preceding seven days Weekly people posting: Number of people who have posted at least one message over the current day and the preceding six days (a total of seven days) Monthly Monthly active people: Number of people who have read or sent a message in at least one channel or direct message over the current and preceding 28 days Monthly people posting: Number of people who have posted at least one message over the current and preceding 27 days (a total of 28 days)



Messages and files

Messages sent Number of messages sent by members of your workspace or org* Files uploaded Number of files uploaded in your workspace or org

* Does not include messages sent by apps or bots.



Public and private

Where people are reading Percentage breakdown of how many messages were read in public channels, private channels and direct messages Where messages are sent Percentage breakdown of how many messages were sent in public channels, private channels and direct messages



Channels

On the Pro and Business+ subscriptions, the following data is available only for public channels. Private channel analytics are only available to owners and admins on Enterprise subscriptions with permission to manage private channels.

Created Date that the channel was created Workspaces* Workspaces within an Enterprise org that the channel is shared with External organisations External organisations in the Slack Connect channel Last active Date that the last message was sent in the channel Total membership Total number of people in the channel, including full members and guests Full members Number of full members in the channel Guests Number of guests in the channel Messages posted Number of messages sent in the channel, including messages from apps and bots Messages posted by members Number of messages sent by members in the channel Members who posted Number of people who have posted messages in the channel Members who have viewed Number of people who have viewed the channel Change in members who have posted Percentage that reflects the number of people who posted in the channel in the current 30 days, compared to the previous 30 days Reactions added Number of reactions added to messages in the channel Members who reacted Number of people who added reactions to the channel Huddles initiated* Number of huddles made or joined in the channel that lasted at least five seconds and had at least one other member

*This metric is only available on workspace-level dashboards in Enterprise orgs.



Members

Claimed date The date that the member signed in to your Slack workspace or org for the first time Days active Number of days that the member has read or sent a message in at least one channel or direct message Days active, iOS Number of days that the member has read or sent a message in at least one channel or direct message on an iOS device Days active, Android Number of days that the member has read or sent a message in at least one channel or direct message on an Android device Days active, Desktop Number of days that the member read or sent a message in at least one channel or direct message on the desktop app. Last active** Date that the member last read or sent a message in at least one channel or direct message Last active, iOS** Date that the member last read or sent a message in at least one channel or direct message on an iOS device Last active, Android** Date that the member last read or sent a message in at least one channel or direct message on an Android device Last active, Desktop** Date the member last read or sent a message in at least one channel or direct message on the desktop app. Messages posted Number of messages posted by the member Messages posted in channel Number of messages posted in channels by the member Reactions added Number of reactions added by the member Files uploaded Number of files uploaded by the member

* Only applies to invoiced customers.

** This metric is only available if the member was active in the last 90 days.



Enterprise org-level member metrics

Slack huddles count Total number of huddles made or joined, lasting at least five seconds with at least one other member Active with Slack Connect Whether or not the member has read or posted a message to a channel or direct message shared with at least one external workspace Search count Number of searches that a member has performed in Slack



AI

AI features in Slack are available on paid subscriptions. You’ll see analytics for the features available on your subscription (as long as they haven’t been restricted by an admin or owner).

Channel summaries Number of channel summaries generated and viewed

Number of auto-generated channel join summaries expanded Thread summaries Number of thread summaries generated and viewed

Number of auto-generated thread summaries expanded Recap Number of recaps created for the first time and then viewed

Number of Recap views

Huddle notes Number of huddle notes started and generated

Number of huddle notes canvas views

File summaries Number of file summary views Translations Number of message and file summary translations generated Search summaries Number of AI search answers generated and viewed Workflow automation Number of draft workflows generated Message explanations Number of explanations generated and viewed Canvas content generation Number of prompts used to generate canvas content



Slackbot

Analytics for Slackbot usage are available on the Business+ and Enterprise subscriptions.

Slackbot usage Messages sent to Slackbot: Total number of messages sent to Slackbot

Number of people using Slackbot: Total number of people who sent a message to Slackbot Slackbot skills Total skill uses: Number of times skills were used

Unique skills used: Number of different skills used

Skills created: Number of skills created

People using skills: Number of people using skills



Top ten skills: Your organisation’s most-used skills Slackbot tools Total tool uses: Number of times that tools (e.g. search, canvas creation, etc.) were used Unique tools used: Number of different tools used People using tools: Number of people using tools Top 10 tools: Your organisation's most-used tools Slackbot MCP servers Total MCP server uses: Number of times MCP servers were used Unique MCP servers used: Number of different MCP servers used People using MCP servers: Number of people using MCP servers Top 10 MCP servers: Your organisation's most-used MCP servers



Workspaces

This data is only available from the organisation-level analytics dashboard on Enterprise subscriptions.

URL Workspace URL Created Date that the workspace was created Total membership Total number people in the workspace, including full members and guests Full members Number of full members in the workspace Guests Number of guests in the workspace apps Number of apps installed to the workspace Public channels, single workspace Number of public channels in the workspace Public multi-workspace channels Number of public, multi-workspace channels in the workspace Active members Number of people who have read or sent a message in at least one channel or direct message in the workspace Active members (%) Percentage that reflects the number of people who have read or sent a message in this workspace compared to other workspaces in the org Change in active members Percentage that reflects the number of people who posted in the channel in the current 30 days, compared to the previous 30 days Members who posted Number of people who have posted messages in the workspace Files uploaded Number of files uploaded to channels in the workspace Messages posted by members Number of messages sent by members in the workspace Messages in public, single-workspace channels Number of messages sent in public channels in the workspace Percent of messages, public channels Percentage that reflects the number of people who posted in public channels compared to private channels and direct messages in the workspace Percent of views, public channels Percentage that reflects the number of people who viewed public channels compared to private channels and direct messages in the workspace Messages in multi-workspace channels Number of messages sent in public channels shared across workspaces within your org Messages in private channels Number of messages sent in private channels Messages in DMs Numbers of messages sent in direct messages (DMs)



apps

This data is only available on Enterprise subscriptions.

App category The category (or categories) that an app is assigned in the Slack Marketplace App source Where an app originated. An app can be from the Slack Marketplace, Internal or Distributed Messages consumed Total number of messages shared with an app during a specific time frame Files consumed Total number of files shared with an app during a specific time frame First message sent on Date on which an app first sent a message or replied to a member First used on Date on which a member first invoked or interacted with an app First automation on Date on which an app first took an action on behalf of a user Last message on Date on which an app last sent a message or replied to a member Last used on Date on which a member last invoked or interacted with an app Last automation on Date on which an app last took an action on behalf of a user Members who read messages Unique count of members who read at least one message or reply from a specific app during a day Members who use app Unique count of members who invoked or engaged with a specific app at least once during a day Members with automations Unique count of members who had at least one automation completed on their behalf by a specific app on a day Messages sent Number of messages and replies posted by this app during a day App messages read Number of impressions messages sent by a specific app received during a day Actions taken Total number of instances where a user invoked a specific app or interacted with a specific app during a day Automations executed Total number of automatic actions completed on a member’s behalf by a specific app during a day

Tip: Some people post a lot of little messages, while others post fewer, longer messages. This data is best used for understanding your whole team’s use of Slack, not evaluating an individual’s performance.