We genuinely want you to enjoy the tools you use for work. A pleasant, inclusive experience is a must-have, and that’s why we’re committed to making sure everyone can use Slack in whatever ways fit best. Read on to explore some of Slack’s accessibility tools and features.

Keyboard accessibility

Simplified layout mode

Simplified layout mode can help to reduce distractions in Slack. This mode may be particularly useful for single-taskers and assistive technology users.



Animation preferences

Manage your animation preference if flashing or moving images are troublesome. Lean on your workspace admins or owners to help remove problematic custom emoji from your workspace.

Visual controls

Audio and video options

Learn more: Visit slack.com/accessibility to read how we build and design for accessibility at Slack.