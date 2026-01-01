Accessibility in Slack
We genuinely want you to enjoy the tools you use for work. A pleasant, inclusive experience is a must-have, and that’s why we’re committed to making sure everyone can use Slack in whatever ways fit best. Read on to explore some of Slack’s accessibility tools and features.
Keyboard accessibility
- Visit Slack’s list of keyboard shortcuts to help you take actions quickly. If you use your keyboard to get around, we have shortcuts to help you navigate from one area in Slack to another.
- Use a screen reader to navigate conversations, read messages, and access information in the Slack desktop app or Slack in a web browser.
Simplified layout mode
- Simplified layout mode can help reduce distractions in Slack. This mode may be particularly useful for single-taskers and assistive technology users.
Animation preferences
- Manage your animation preference if flashing or moving images are troublesome. Lean on your Workspace Admins or Owners to help remove problematic custom emoji from your workspace.
Visual controls
- Use Slack in dark mode for a darker, higher-contrast color theme.
- Change your message display preference to see more messages or fewer messages at once.
- Change the font in Slack to adjust how messages and text elements are displayed.
- Adjust your zoom level to change the font size.
- Set your link display preference to underline links, making them easier to identify.
Audio and video options
- Use huddles for hands-free, off-camera, informal discussions. You can even share what’s on your screen and turn on live captions.
- Record audio and video clips and share them in a channel or direct message to communicate ideas without typing. Clips are not automatically transcribed, but you can select Generate transcript below any clip once it's shared. Closed captions are also available for video clips.
- Include a description (alt text) when you add an image to Slack.
- Enable notification sounds for sending or receiving messages in an open conversation, or enable message announcements for screen readers.
Learn more: Visit slack.com/accessibility to read how we build and design for accessibility at Slack.