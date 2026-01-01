The new collaborative sales team

Sales has always been hard. And it’s always been critical to success.

But today, it can also make a case for being the fastest-changing discipline in business. Self-educating buyers. Bigger, more multidisciplinary buying teams. New expectations about the buying experience. The list goes on and on.

To rise to the challenges (and opportunities) created by change, a new kind of sales model has emerged – one that helps sales teams to get to know buyers better, bring value to every conversation and close deals faster. It’s not a theory: it’s a new, collaborative approach to selling that is used all over the world at the fastest-growing companies.

Read our e-book to find out how the highest-performing sales teams: