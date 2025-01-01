The new collaborative sales team

Sales has always been hard. And it’s always been critical to success.
But today it can also make a case for being the fastest-changing discipline in business. Self-educating buyers. Bigger, more multidisciplinary buying teams. New expectations about the buying experience. The list goes on and on.
To rise to the challenges (and opportunities) created by change, a new kind of sales model has emerged–one that helps sales teams get to know buyers better, bring value to every conversation and close deals faster. It’s not a theory: it’s a new, collaborative approach to selling used all over the world at the fastest-growing companies.
Read our e-book to find out how the highest-performing sales teams:
- Collaborate with customers in new ways to mobilize large buying teams
- Collaborate within the sales team to lift performance, reward sales manager activity and improve customer conversations (which are especially challenging with distributed sales teams)
- Collaborate with all other departments to marshal the resources needed to make deals happen faster—and feed customer insights back to the business
太棒了！
非常感谢你提供反馈！
收到！
感谢你提供反馈。
糟糕！我们遇到问题了。请稍后重试！