How to use this Slack channel overview template

Slack’s built-in channel overview template provides your team with a simple way to stay aligned. The template appears directly in Slack as a pinned message with sections that you can easily edit and customise in seconds.

Here’s a quick look at what’s included in the template:

Channel summary. A quick description of what the channel is for.

The team. A space to tag key members in the channel, such as project leads, approvers or reviewers.

Upcoming topics. Use this section to highlight upcoming discussions, decisions or meetings.

Action items. A running task list to track what needs to be completed.

Key links and resources. Add frequently used documents, dashboards and tools.

While the template includes these default sections, you can easily customise it to match your specific workflow. For instance, you can add new categories like ‘Upcoming meetings’, ‘Sprint schedule’ or ‘Key metrics’. Use bullet points or organise by project. If a section isn’t relevant, delete it.

As part of the template’s flexibility, you can use emojis, headers and spacing to improve readability and encourage adoption. For example, 🔁 for recurring items or ✅ for completed tasks. You can also add visuals, such as charts or screenshots, and emphasise key updates in bold to improve scanability.

Treat this overview template like a living doc. It only takes minutes to update, but it can save hours of confusion in the long run.

What is a Slack channel overview?

A channel overview is a pinned message at the top of a channel that provides teammates with immediate clarity on the channel’s purpose, who’s involved and current updates. It serves as a single source of truth, organising essential context, including goals, action items and key links. This prevents team members from having to sift through threads or ask the same questions repeatedly.

The main goal of a channel overview is to offer a quick and consistent orientation. Whether someone is new to the team or starting a new project, they can get up to speed straight away.

For busy teams, cross-functional projects or shared spaces like #design-reviews or #help-desk, this Slack channel overview template is critical. It keeps everyone aligned and working together, even as conversations evolve, priorities shift or team members rotate in and out. A well-maintained overview reduces unnecessary noise, prevents confusion and keeps team collaboration focused.

What information to share on your Slack channel overview

Your Slack channel overview should serve as a quick-start guide for anyone joining the channel or needing a refresher. It provides your team with a single source of truth for what the channel is for, who’s involved, what’s upcoming and where to find essential resources. When done effectively, it reduces confusion, prevents repetitive questions and keeps everyone aligned, even as projects evolve or team members change.

Here’s what to include, examples of how this looks in practice and why you need each section in your overview:

Channel summary. Start with a short, clear description of the channel’s purpose. For example, you might say: ‘This channel is for coordinating weekly marketing campaigns across product lines’. It immediately tells people what belongs here and what doesn’t.

The team. Tag key stakeholders and specify their roles to clarify ownership. For example, you might tag @maria (lead designer) and @jake (approvals). This ensures that everyone on the team is in the right channel and makes it easy to identify if anyone who needs to be included is missing.

Upcoming topics. Use this space to note what’s on deck, like discussion points, meeting prep or project updates. For marketing teams, this might include items such as ‘Discuss Q4 campaign messaging, finalise target personas, review newsletter test results’. This section is helpful for asynchronous visibility and helps people come prepared.

Action items. A running list of tasks helps prevent work from slipping through the cracks. For example: ‘Finalise Q4 campaign product brief by Thursday’. This section is especially helpful for tracking decisions (like sales deal tracking ) and accountability, ensuring that nothing gets lost in threads and everyone knows what’s next, even if they weren’t part of the original conversation.

Key links and resources. Add frequently used documents, dashboards or folders so that your team isn’t constantly searching the channel . Think of it as your channel’s mini resource hub. For example, you might include Campaign Tracker Spreadsheet, Brand Asset Library and Weekly Performance Dashboard. These links provide teammates instant access to the tools that they need without disrupting their workflow.

Best practices for your channel overview

To keep your channel overview useful over time, treat it as a living document, not a one-and-done note. Here are some best practices to help your team maximise its benefits:

Assign ownership. Appoint one person (or a rotating lead) as a channel expert to maintain the overview. Having a clear owner ensures that updates don’t fall through the cracks.

Encourage contributions. Let team members know that they can add links, action items or discussion topics as things evolve. It keeps the overview collaborative and current.

Review regularly. Schedule a quick review during team meetings or sprint kickoffs. Remove outdated information and refresh next steps to keep it relevant.

Pin to the top. Use Slack’s pin feature so the overview is always easy to find – no scrolling needed.

Use clear formatting. Use headers, bullets or emojis to break up sections for easier scanning. Highlight deadlines or key owners with bold text when necessary.

Keep it concise. Aim for clarity rather than completeness. The goal is to provide people with context quickly – not to re-create your project document or task board.

Get started with your channel overview

A clear, well-maintained channel overview can transform the way your team collaborates in Slack. It sets the tone, answers common questions and gives everyone the context that they need to contribute effectively.

Whether you’re launching a new channel or updating an existing one, now is the ideal time to use this built-in Slack template. Simply open the template, customise it with your team’s details and follow our tips to keep it engaging and useful. It only takes a few minutes, but it can save your team hours down the line.