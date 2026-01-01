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Salesforce in Slack: Implementation Guide

Get the complete guide to implement Salesforce in Slack for your organization

less than a minute

Unlock seamless integration between Salesforce and Slack

Connecting Salesforce and Slack brings your customer data directly into Slack to help teams collaborate faster and work more efficiently with their customers, CRM data, and conversations — all in one focused space.

This step-by-step implementation guide will walk you through the Salesforce in Slack setup process so you can help your teams get up and running. Download our guide and follow the four easy steps to complete the integration.

 

Any questions about the Salesforce in Slack integration? Ask Agentforce or submit a case online for technical support.

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