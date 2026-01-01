Salesforce in Slack: Implementation Guide

Unlock seamless integration between Salesforce and Slack

Connecting Salesforce and Slack brings your customer data directly into Slack to help teams collaborate faster and work more efficiently with their customers, CRM data, and conversations — all in one focused space.

This step-by-step implementation guide will walk you through the Salesforce in Slack setup process so you can help your teams get up and running. Download our guide and follow the four easy steps to complete the integration.

Download the guide to implement Salesforce in Slack: Step 1 : Understand how the integration works and confirm eligibility

Step 2 : Connect Slack and Salesforce

Step 3 : Set up the Salesforce App

Step 4 : Develop your implementation plan

Any questions about the Salesforce in Slack integration? Ask Agentforce or submit a case online for technical support.