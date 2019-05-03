Scenes from Slack’s Frontiers 2019

Lessons, laughs and a life-size robot—this year’s Frontiers conference had a little something for everyone. Held at Pier 27 in sunny San Francisco, customers, partners and developers congregated to explore the conference theme: Frontiers of Possible. Throughout the two days of programming, they shared all the novel and clever ways they’re using and building on Slack and received pearls of wisdom from special keynote speakers including the unstoppable Serena Williams.

Join us on this photo tour of Frontiers 2019.

Frontiers attendees gather at Pier 27.

Serena Williams, tennis champion and entrepreneur, and Stewart Butterfield, co-founder and CEO of Slack, discuss the importance of effective feedback and teamwork at the opening keynote.

Pals at Donut serve up their namesake at their Slack Station.

Our friends at Troops invited their robot mascot along to greet guests at the conference.

Tamar Yehoshua, Chief Product Officer at Slack, addresses the audience at the product keynote session: The future of enterprise and security with Slack.

Gopi Parampalli, VP of IT at Electronic Arts, and Robert Frati, SVP of Sales and Customer Success at Slack, discuss how design, production and engineering teams at EA use Slack to build their world-famous video games.

There were plenty of opportunities for guests to interact with Slack Stations and share the features and functionalities they love most.

Attendees craving a sweet snack could stop by Slack customer Molly Moon’s station, which featured a mini-fridge chock-full of homemade ice cream imported from their stores in Seattle.

Robby Kwok, VP of People at Slack, and Kaitlin Norris, Culture Specialist at Shopify, discuss Slack’s impact on HR processes such as hiring, onboarding and internal communications.

Kyle Connaughton, owner and chef at SingleThread Farm, Restaurant and Inn, and Guy Raz, award-winning reporter and radio and podcast host and creator, talk about how Connaughton uses Slack to manage restaurant operations.

Common, founder of Imagine Justice and Oscar and Grammy Award–winning author and activist; La June Montgomery Tabron, President and CEO of the W.K. Kellogg Foundation; Scott Budnick, CEO of One Community and founder of the Anti-Recidivism Coalition; and Kenyatta Leal, Director of Re-entry at The Last Mile, discuss the importance of supporting formerly incarcerated individuals and how programs like Slack’s Next Chapter can help.

Winners from our first-ever Slackathon flanked by judges Cal Henderson, co-founder and CTO at Slack (left), and Brian Elliott, VP and General Manager of Slack Platform (right).

The conference closed out with an inspiring talk given by Mae Jemison, engineer, physician and NASA astronaut and the first black woman to travel to space.

Thanks to all who took the time to join us for two invigorating days of discussions, idea exchanges and bonding. We hope you enjoyed this jaunt down memory lane. And for those of you who couldn’t make it, we missed you! Don’t worry, though, you can catch up on more event highlights and watch select sessions. See you at next year’s Frontiers! [# /][ad id="24189" /]