Zip through your to-dos with these 4 new apps for Slack

The complexity of modern work requires a variety of software tools, and you probably use a host of them every single day. But an abundance of apps also means more context switching, which adds steps and friction (and frustration) to tasks like filing an expense report or tracking project updates.

Enter the Slack App Directory, where you can bring the tools you rely on most to the place where you’re already working. The App Directory grows daily and now includes some of the most popular tools for HR, video conferencing and project management.

1. Find coworkers, give feedback and file expenses in Workday

Thousands of businesses count on Workday to manage their org charts, time-off scheduling, peer feedback and expense reports—and much of that functionality is now available in Slack.

When you want to request well-deserved time off or recognize a peer for a job well done, there’s no need to log in to an outside service or open a browser. Instead, you simply call up Workday’s app inside Slack and take action instantly.

[youtube url="https://youtu.be/FA-0-oHkeCU" image="https://d34u8crftukxnk.cloudfront.net/slackpress/prod/sites/6/Workday-for-Slack_video.png?w=128&h=96&crop=1" alt="Workday for Slack video" /][app_roundup app_id="ABH43V9RN-workday" app_headline="Use the Workday app for Slack to:" app_bullets="Look up and share coworker information like title, manager, department and location | Request and view time-off details from Slack, and get notified of outstanding requests for approval | Upload receipts and log expenses on mobile or desktop and have them automatically entered into Workday | Provide peer feedback and acknowledge coworkers for great work" /]

2. Connect with real-time video using Fuze

Fuze is the latest audio and video conferencing platform to integrate with Slack. You can set Slack’s default call button to Fuze, use slash commands to launch new calls, and see who’s on the call before you join. Recent updates also let you join Fuze meetings directly from calendar appointments and reminders in Slack.

Do you use Fuze along with Google Calendar or Microsoft Outlook?

[app_roundup app_id="AHZL02ML5-fuze" app_headline="Use the Fuze app for Slack to:" app_bullets="Use a slash command to trigger an ad hoc Fuze call within a direct message or channel | Set Fuze as your default calling provider, and start a call with a click of the phone icon | See who’s already on the call, and how long it’s been running, before you join" /]

If so, your meeting notifications in Slack now come with a Join Fuze Meeting button—no more scrambling to find a call link.

3. Track projects with your whole team in Azure Boards

Azure Boards lets you plan, track and discuss work across teams. With kanban boards, backlogs and team dashboards, it’s an orderly home for keeping tabs on projects of any size.

The Azure Boards app for Slack can monitor work item activity in channels with the exact notifications you want to see. Get personal notifications when work items are assigned to you, previews for work items, and the new ability to create work items with a click, all inside Slack.

4. Monitor on-prem code changes with Bitbucket Server

[app_roundup app_id="AKR9QDD1D-azure-boards" app_headline="Use the Azure Boards app for Slack to:" app_bullets="Push project updates to channels, bringing more visibility to the product development cycle | Bring context from Azure to your conversations in Slack with URL previews | Create work items from a Slack message using a message action" /]

Bitbucket Server is a popular solution for on-premise code repositories. And with a new app for Slack, you can get your Bitbucket Server updates in channels where your team is already working and access the most accurate and up-to-date information on changes.

[app_roundup app_id="AK9SSVATB-bitbucket-server" app_headline="Use Bitbucket Server for Slack to:" app_bullets="Connect your dev instance to Slack and configure notifications to your specific needs | Receive alerts when new comments or tasks are added or a pull request is merged | Reply to comments directly from Slack" /]

Less time spent switching between apps means more time to focus on the work that matters most, so it’s a good idea to connect the tools you use with Slack. Search for them in the Slack App Directory, or click into categories like Project Management or Marketing to see what’s available for speeding up the tasks your team works on every day. [# /]