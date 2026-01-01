Slack works best when your whole team is on board, so you don’t have to split conversations between messaging apps. We’ve put together a customizable email template that you can send to your team to help get them up and running.

Instructions

Email template

Hi team,

As some of you know, we’re moving to Slack for our internal team communications. Slack is a messaging app where we can talk, share files, and work together. It also connects with tools we already use, like [add your examples here], plus thousands of other apps.

Why we're moving to Slack

We want to use the best communication tools to make our lives easier and be more productive. Having everything in one place will help us work together better and faster, rather than jumping around between emails, IMs, texts, and a bunch of other programs. Everything you share in Slack is automatically indexed, creating a searchable archive of all our work.

How to get started

Step 1: Visit [Slack URL] and sign up with your work email.

Step 2: Download the Slack apps for desktop and mobile.

Step 3: Check out the getting started guide and learn how to use Slack.

Questions or feedback?

We encourage you to spend some time exploring Slack on your own. If you have questions about our Slack workspace, please post in the [#slack-help or another appropriate channel] channel in Slack or send an email to [your email address here]. If you have general questions about Slack, their Help Center is a great resource.

[Fill in with any other next steps if applicable.]

[Your name]